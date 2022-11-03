3
We must never forget about refugees when talking about human rights - Sofia Akuffo

Sophia Akuffo At Central Univ Sophia Akuffo speaking at the public lecture

Thu, 3 Nov 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A former Chief Justice of Ghana, Justice Sophia Akuffo, has called for a focus to also be placed on discussions of subjects related to refugees in the country when issues of human rights are being discussed.

The former head of the judiciary explained that issues concerning refugees should be given attention because a lot of them also concern human rights.

She made this known when she addressed the maiden public lecture series of the Central University’s Faculty of Law on Reflections on the Law on Wednesday, November 2, 2022.

“Many times, we forget that refugee-ism also raises a lot of human rights issues. And when we are talking about human rights, we must never forget about refugees,” she said.

The public lecture was on the topic, "The Enforcement of Human Rights in Africa."

