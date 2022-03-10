We must open up against limiting women to only the kitchen - Abena Osei Asare

Deputy Finance Minister and the Member of Parliament for Atiwa East Constituency, Abena Osei-As

Deputy Finance Minister and the Member of Parliament for Atiwa East Constituency, Abena Osei-Asare has disclosed that society must refrain from limiting women to the kitchen and other menial jobs which have cut many women off the table of decision making and societal contribution.

According to her society always limits women based on biased perceptions the society has about women and not what the women themselves can do out of their own will.



“I remember when my father encouraged me to consider accounting while waiting to go to the university after my secondary education. When I went to register, I was told that accounting is difficult to I should rather read marketing. This is an example of limiting women to what the society thinks they can do but not what the women themselves can do out of their strength and capabilities ”.



The Deputy Finance Minister made this pronunciation today, March 8, 2022, in an interview with George Opoku Mensah, Agudey on Opemsuo Radio’s Nkwantananso show.



She is therefore using the International Women’s Day celebration to campaign for the inclusion of women at every level of decision-making and not to limit them to only the kitchen and the marketplace.

“I am therefore appealing to the society to support women in all aspects of decision making. The family should also give them the basic and moral support to help them climb higher”.



Today marks the celebration of the 2022 International Women’s Day across the globe, themed “Equality today for a sustainable tomorrow”, and the flags the campaign “#BreaktheBias”.



This year, the aim is to create an equal world, a world free of bias, stereotypes, and discrimination, a world that's diverse, equitable, and inclusive, and a world where difference is valued and celebrated.