We must rescue the sinking ship in Offinso North with new captain - Fred Kyei tells delegates

Fred Kyei Asamoah spoke to delegates after submitting his forms

Source: Issah Nabila, Contributor

Director General of the Commission for Technical and Vocational Education Training (CTVET), Fred Kyei Asamoah has charged delegates of the ruling NPP party in the Offinso North Constituency to consider electing a new face with fresh brains and energy as their candidate for the 2024 general elections.

According to him, the NPP in the Offinso North is on the verge of apparent defeat should delegates fail to elect a new person as their parliamentary candidate for the 2024 election.



Fred Kyei while addressing supporters at the constituency's party office in Akumadan urged all aggrieved delegates and other party faithful to keep calm and do the needful by supporting his bid to lead the party and restore hope.



"Dr Kofi Konadu Apraku had a winning record of over 60% but as we speak today, we have retrogressed to as low as 48% during the 2020 elections. We cannot sit and watch on for the NPP to lose this seat, and that is why the youth of Afrancho decided to bear the cost of my nomination forms as the Ideal person to take over the mantle", he stated after submitting his forms.



The CTVET boss pledged to deliver a youth-centered leadership, focusing on job creation and infrastructural development, which is in line with the vision of flagbearer, Alhaji Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.



Fred Kyei also promised delegates his commitment to prioritize their welfare when he is elected the Member of Parliament for the Offinso North by engaging them yearly in their vicinities.

"I am hereby making a promise that, by God's willing if I become an MP, I shall be visiting delegates in their homes for at least once in a year. it is now time to change the trend of meeting delegates at football parks and church auditoriums as MPs when internal elections are due", Dr. Kyei indicated.



Touting his achievement in technical and vocational education, he said his office has performed creditably well by putting in prudent measures that have uplifted the image of the sector.



He said the government under his supervision has worked assiduously to make technical education more attractive with enrollment numbers jumping from 20,000 at the beginning of this administration to over 50,000.



The successes chalked in this sector according to him, would be one of the driving tools towards NPP's victory in 2024.



Meanwhile, a presidential staffer, Rockson Adu Boahen, and incumbent Member of Parliament, Augustine Collins Ntim have also submitted their forms to contest in the upcoming primaries in Offinso North.