‘We must save this country, the stealing is too much’ – Stan Dogbe

Stan Dogbe is an aide to the former President

Stan Dogbe, an aide to former president John Dramani Mahama, has expressed concern about what he calls the spate of thievery in the New Patriotic Party, NPP, government led by Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

His comment, dated October 3, 2022; posted on Facebook was in reaction to a post by Mahama to the effect that some US$100 million had been diverted from petroleum funds by the government for unapproved expenditure.



“News that some $100 million has been diverted from petroleum funds for unapproved expenditure is most disconcerting.



“Section 3 of the PRMA (Act 815) is explicit that all Petroleum revenue due the Republic derived from whatever source shall be assessed, collected and accounted for by the Ghana Revenue Authority.

“Section (15) of the Petroleum Exploration and Production Act (Act 919), is also clear that “Any borrowing exceeding the cedi equivalent of thirty million United States Dollars for the purpose of exploration, development and production shall be approved by Parliament and shall be in consonance with the Petroleum Revenue Management Act”,” Mahama’s post read in part before tasking the Finance Minister to return the funds to the rightful quarters.



“We must save this country. The stealing is too much,” the former presidential staffer wrote whiles sharing Mahama’s post.



