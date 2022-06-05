4
Menu
News

We must take back Hohoe Parliamentary seat from Amewu — Constituency Chairman

1.21493955 Cross section of NDC supporters at a function

Sun, 5 Jun 2022 Source: GNA

Mr Bright George Anni Bansah, the Hohoe Constituency Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), says the Party is working to regain the parliamentary seat it lost in the 2020 general election and expressed its readiness to wrest power in 2024.

Speaking to the Ghana News Agency at Wli in the Volta Region, as part of the Annual June 4 celebrations, he said the NDC had also launched activities to mark its 30th Anniversary.

“June 4 is the foundation of the Party hinging on probity, accountability and social justice,” he said.

Mr Bansah lamented the current economic hardships in the country and said there was the need for change.

He said the Constituency had also used the celebrations as the continuation of the "Rescue Mission," which began 2020, and that the Wli Community was chosen for the launch because the Party lost a chunk of its votes in the enclave.

He made a clarion call on all members to get on board and work hard to win the 2024 general election and called on those who left to “come back.”

Source: GNA
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Prof. Lydia Aziato is the first nurse to attain the position of Vice Chancellor
Mohammed Salisu is ready to play for Black Stars - Kurt Okraku confirms after latest meeting
SUVs, Saloon cars, Briefcases: List of things banned by the AFRC under JJ Rawlings in 1979
No teacher trainee has impregnated 24 students, headmistress, 4 teachers – GES debunks report
How Ken Agyapong went from ‘exiting’ Parliament to entering NPP presidential race
National Security Ministry warns of likely terrorist activity in North East, Upper East regions
The Ghanaian girl who presented a bouquet to Queen Elizabeth II in 1961
Malawi bans South African dancer who performs 'without pants'
I converted to Islam because of my girlfriend - Thomas Partey
'She wants me dead and gone' - Delay breaks down in tears
Related Articles: