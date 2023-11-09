We must unite to win the ‘war’ against NDC in 2024 – Ahafo NPP Chairman to party

NPP flag

Owusu Sekyere, the Ahafo Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has advised his party on how they can beat the opposition National Democratic Congress in the 2024 presidential elections.

On Saturday, November 4, 2023, the NPP elected Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia as the party’s flagbearer for the 2024 elections, ahead of Kennedy Agyapong, Addai Nimo, and Dr. Afriyie Akoto.



Owusu Sekyere, while congratulating Dr. Bawumia, urged his supporters not to rob their opponents of their victories and to be circumspect with their utterances against them, as they will need everybody to be able to break the 8 in 2024.

“Those who supported the Vice President in the race should not go and sit on the radio to denigrate any candidate because we will need everybody on board to be able to break the 8. I’m not only saying this to those in my region but to every NPP member.”



“Everybody has one vote, including the Vice President, so regardless of the number of votes any candidate gets in the elections, we need to accord everybody the maximum level of respect for the sake of the party,” Owusu Sekyere said, as aired by Rainbow Radio Accra.