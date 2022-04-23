We must win, Assin North not NDC stronghold - Nana Akomea to NPP

Nana Akomea

Chief Executive Officer of State Transport Corporation (STC), Nana Akomea has urged members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to work hard and grab the Assin North seat.

James Gyakye Quayson, the current Member of Parliament for Assin North constituency is currently engulfed in a legal tussle over his dual citizenship.



Michael Ankomah-Nimfa dragged the MP to court after he was declared winner of the election. Subsequently, a Cape Coast High Court ruled that the Assin North election was invalid and that Gyakye Quayson breached provisions of the constitution regarding dual citizenship.



He filed a petition to the Supreme Court but the apex court ruled against him, asking that he stop acting as an MP.

According to some political pundits, the SC ruling has opened the way for the Electoral Commission to conduct a by-election. The NDC however, disagrees. They insist Gyakye Quayson is still an MP and that no by-election can be held until the substantive case is determined.



Even though the seat is yet to be declared vacant, Nana Akomea has asked the NPP to grab the seat because it's not the stronghold of the NDC.



"We must start working; that place is not the stronghold of the NDC and so when we get a good candidate and work hard in the constituency, we can win the seat. We have to win it," he said on Peace FM's morning show 'Kokrokoo'