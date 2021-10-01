We need $20m for National Vaccine Institute – C’ttee

Secretary of the committee, Prof. William Ampofo

The Presidential Vaccine Manufacturing Committee has said about $200 million will be needed to establish the National Vaccine Institute.

The secretary of the committee, Prof. William Ampofo, at a stakeholder engagement on Thursday, 30 October 2021, said: “This money is not going to come from government”.



“We think that the key strategy will be to find money from the partnerships that are evolving”.



“The first thing is that we will earmark about $20 million for the establishment of the national vaccine institute over the next couple of years”.



“The building has already been identified.”

“There is a lot of work going on to make sure that this vaccine institute will go through cabinet approval, secure parliamentary approval and then become a reality,” he stated.



In his 26th COVID update, President Akufo-Addo said: “We must be self-sufficient in this regard in the future, and prepare ourselves better to deal with any such occurrences in the future”.



“To this end, the committee I established, under the leadership of the world-renowned Ghanaian scientist, Professor Kwabena Frimpong Boateng, to investigate Ghana’s potential as a vaccine manufacturing hub, to meet national and regional needs, has presented its preliminary report which, amongst others, recommends the establishment of a National Vaccine Institute to spearhead this development.”