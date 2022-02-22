We need E-Levy to invest in security – Ambrose Dery

Ambrose Dery, Interior Minister

The Interior Minister, Mr Ambrose Dery, has said that the introduction of Electronic levy is necessary to enable the government to safeguard the security of the country.

According to him, the government which he indicated was currently making investments to secure the borders of the country due to the security turmoil existing in the sub-region, the E-Levy was needed to invest more in the security of the nation intimating that no country would invest money in the security of another.



“The whole sub-region is in turmoil but we are investing money to make sure we’re safe. No country outside will invest money in our safety, in our security. No one will do that. What do we do? We have to pay taxes and I have already told you. How much is it (percentage of the e-levy) all? It is not much,” he stated.



Speaking at a Townhall meeting in Wa on Monday to educate the public on the need for the introduction of the Electronic Levy, the Member of Parliament for the Nandom Constituency also claimed the Upper West Region has become safer now compared to times past due to the investment the government made in the area of security.

He said: “Today, Wa and the Upper West is safer because of the investment of the government in security. The President visited Wa Naa and he (Wa Naa) acknowledged it and gave smocks to the Defence Minister and I. We are safer now.”



He explained that the introduction of the E-Levy was necessary since the world was going digital and that all businesses were going digital as well.



According to him, if that sector is not taxed, it meant that very soon, there would be no source of raising money for the country.