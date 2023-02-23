We need Kyerematen to break the eight – Nana Busia

Alan John Kwadwo Kyeremanten, Former Minister for Trade and Industry

Source: GNA

Nana Adom Busia, a leading member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Wenchi constituency of the Bono Region, says endorsing Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen as a presidential candidate will enhance NPP’s chances to break the eight in the Election 2024.

He, therefore, called on the delegates, preparing for the party’s impending presidential primaries to remember and ‘stick’ to the NPP’s tradition and give Alan Kyeremanten the nod to lead the party to election victory.



In an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) at Wenchi, Nana Busia said the NPP would be ungrateful to Alan Kyerematen, if the delegates failed to endorse him, saying “that will also cause doom for our great party”.



He said Alan Kyeremanten had remained loyal, and served the NPP wholeheartedly, after conceding defeat to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in the party’s last presidential primaries, stressing “we all know this is time for Alan Kyeremanten to lead us to retain political power in the next general election”.

“For us to break the eight, I think Vice President Dr Alhaji Mahamudu Bawumia has contributed his quota, and it’s appropriate for him to retire with President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo”.



“His retirement with the president will build and strengthen the internal unity we need to go for the elections. Other than that, it will be politically suicidal for the NPP in the 2024 general election”, he added.



Describing him as the choice for all, Nana Busia said “as a great party we can’t overlook our political history and pick any wrong choice to lead us because posterity would not spare us if we do so”.