We need a 'benevolent dictator' if Ghana will progress - Kwami Sefa Kayi argues

Host of Peace FM's morning panel discussion programme 'Kokrokoo', Kwami Sefa Kayi, affectionately called Chairman General, has advocated for a 'dictatorial' rule for Ghana in order for the populace to be disciplined and the country to progress.

To Kwami Sefa Kayi, the democracy Ghana is practising is not useful for the nation.



He made this argument while assessing the behaviour of the citizenry and the underperformance of the leadership towards the development of Ghana.



While moderating the Thursday edition of the show with a panel in the persons of Dr. Benjamin Otchere-Ankrah, a Governance Lecturer at the Central University, and the Member of Parliament for Bortianor-Ngleshie Amanfro, Sylvester Tetteh, there were concerns over some residents at Weija erecting buildings at buffer zones in the area.



The panellists wondered why the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of the area has overlooked the buildings which have been erected at unauthorized places and discussed the difficulties in demolishing them.

Aside from this issue, there were concerns over some other unauthorized activities of Ghanaians, which when the authorities begin to act accordingly to bring the culprits to book, there is a political play against those who want the right thing to be done.



In view of this, Chairman General came to a conclusion that Ghana is ''a crime scene. The whole country is a crime scene!''



To him, "the democracy we are practising today won't help us" and believed the only way the country will experience the change it needs; "we need a benevolent dictator".



