We need a confident not cowardly president – Afia Schwarzenegger jabs Alan Kyerematen

Media personality, Afia Schwarzenegger, has been talking New Patriotic Party, NPP, and politics in her recent post on the social media platform, TikTok.

She zooms in on the presidential flagbearership race with emphasis on three frontline candidates – Kennedy Agyapong, Alan Kyerematen and Mahamudu Bawumia.



She dedicates the major part of her three-minute rant to Trade and Industry Minister, Alan Kyerematen, who she describes as more cowardly than confident.



She cited how the Minister in times past resigned from the NPP after losing a presidential primary before returning at a later date.



“With all due respect to Mr. Alan Cash [referring to Alan Kyerematen], when you resign from a group and return, you join the queue from the back because the position is not reserved for you. So, you join from the back,” she said while mocking a recent pro-Alan walk in Kumasi as a gathering of drunkards.



“You needed to be a man and not to have packed your baggage and bolted. You claim your supporters were being hounded, but excuse me to say, you bolted from the internal competition, can you stand the NDC, can you stand the opposition?



“We need a president who is confident not a coward, not a president who bolts to Ukraine, flees in times of adversity. When a conflict arose, you run away to Yammousoukro and stayed there till things were okay, you packed and returned,” she charged.

On Kennedy Agyapong, with whom she has previously had public disagreements, she advised him to stay off the race because of his loud mouth and that delegates will only spend his money and not vote for him.



She jabbed Vice President Bawumia as a potential candidate who was always wearing a suit and talking about Ghana Card and digitalization whiles others are busily working against his bid.



The NPP is due to elect a new flagbearer for the 2024 election. President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is expected to hand over to a new president in January 2025 after the elections. The NPP will hold a conference to elect a flagbearer sometime next year.







