We need a hospital - Chiefs and residents of Akyem Dome

Health Minister, Kwaku Agyemang-Manu

The Paramount chief of Akyem Dome, Osabarima Amoako Affum II in the Fanteakwa South District of the Eastern Region, has appealed to the government to build a hospital for the community.

The move he noted would improve the delivery of healthcare for the people.



He said the residents lack access to adequate healthcare, hence the need for the government to give them the hospital.



The paramount chief said Akyem Dome has a population of over 49,000 people and is surrounded by other towns and communities but lacks a hospital.

He said several residents and families had lost relatives, including pregnant women, and children because the people lacked a better healthcare facility.



Barima Amoako recounted how they nearly lost the life of a young man three days ago in the town due to the inability to access a health center.



Osaberima Amoako appealed at a press conference organized by the chiefs and residents at Akyem Dome in the Fanteakwa South District of the Eastern Region.