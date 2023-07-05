‘We need a new Ghana’ - Kwabena Agyapong speaks after vetting

Kwabena Agyapong, NPP Flagbearer hopeful

Kwabena Agyepong, flagbearer hopeful of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has expressed optimism about leading the party into the 2024 general elections.

While speaking to journalists after the second day of the party's vetting on July 4, 2023, he conveyed his gratitude for what he termed as the positive reception that his campaign message has received, emphasizing his vision of bringing a new dawn of hope to Ghanaians.



He further called for a collective mindset and urged his followers to embrace a collegial mentality to work together to materialize his vision for a "new Ghana."



He added that there is a need to recalibrate the nation's values, stressing on the importance of public service, dedication, nationalism, and patriotism in shaping the said new Ghana he deems to bring on board.



“I am very confident, in this country a lot of people have resonated positively with my message of ushering a new dawn, a new direction, and a new dimension for this country. For after 30 years, we have to take a critical look at ourselves, understanding public service, dedication, nationalism, and patriotism. We need a new Ghana, we need to recalibrate our values and get back to what is good, a collegial mentality, the public good, that is what all politics is about, it is the welfare of the society…all of you not only we the politician that is why I am running,” he said.



The National Presidential Vetting Committee, chaired by Evans Nimako, announced the commencement of the vetting process for NPP presidential aspirants. The process, which began on July 3 and is set to continue until July 6, aims to evaluate the visions, policies, and plans of the candidates for the country's development.

On the first day of the vetting, July 3, three aspirants were vetted by the committee. These included Alan John Kyerematen, former Minister for Trade and Industry, Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, and Kwadwo Poku.



The second day, July 4, sw three more candidates appearing before the committee: Boakye Kyeremateng Agyarko former Energy Minister, himself, and Kennedy Ohene Agyapong.



The vetting process will continue on July 5 and 6 for the remaining candidates who will have the opportunity to present their visions and plans to the committee.



The NPP's presidential primary election is scheduled to take place on November 3, 2023, where the party will ultimately select its flagbearer for the upcoming general elections.



