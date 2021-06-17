‘We need an IGP who will make Ghana a living hell for armed robbers’ – Kwaku Azar

IGP James Oppong-Boanuh

• Kwaku Azar has charged the IGP to make Ghana a hell for armed robbers

• He says even though we have not been to heaven before, the IGP can make Ghana safe for Ghanaians



• The IGP had started that apart from heaven, crime is everywhere in the world



Prof Stephen Kwaku Asare a. k. a. Kwaku Azar has charged the Inspector-General of Police to make Ghana a living hell for armed robbers to operate.



His comments come after the IGP, James Oppong-Boanuh, told journalists after he visited the residence of the late Police Constable General, Emmanuel Osei, who was shot by some armed robbers on Monday, June 14, while he was providing escort to a bullion van that crime is everywhere apart from heaven.



The IGP indicated that, despite the alarming rate of insecurity, Ghanaians should lower their expectations from the police because crime is experienced everywhere including developed countries so, the recent spate of crime is not peculiar to Ghana.

“We are doing what we can to protect the people of Ghana. There is no society in the world where there is no crime. Even in the USA, UK and Sweden, where they, more or less have everything, they still have crime. The only place that doesn’t have crime is heaven and we are not in heaven,” James Oppong-Boanuh said.



"So, if any so-called security analyst is saying that we are not on top of our game and that's why these things are happening, he does not know what he is talking about," he charged.



Reacting to this in a post on his Facebook timeline, the US-based Ghanaian Professor wrote:



“The IGP has reminded or is it assured, us that ‘the police are doing what they can to protect Ghanafuo. There is no society in the world where there is no crime. Even in the USA, UK and Sweden, where they, more or less have everything, they still have crime. The only place that doesn’t have crime is heaven and we are not in heaven.’



We may not be in heaven but we need an IGP who will make the country a living hell for armed robbers.”

Adam Bonaa, a security analyst, in an interview on Joy FM, monitored by GhanaWeb, called for the resignation of the IGP, James Oppong-Boanuh, due to his inability to bring an end to the rise in daylight robberies in the country.



He said, “I am putting the blame at the doorsteps of the Police IGP and I am advocating that he should go, he has reached retirement, they have given him two extensions so he should go home for more enthusiastic, energized officers who are within the 60 years limit to take over and probably put a bit more enthusiasm into the Ghana Police.”



