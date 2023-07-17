We need ‘commonsense’ to run Ghana not big English and degrees – Ken Agyapong

NPP flagbearer hopeful, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong

Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin Central Kennedy Agyapong has revealed he currently employs more than 7,000 workers in his various companies using Commonsense and not big English or Degrees.

Speaking to Delegates in a campaign stop in the Bono East Region, Kennedy Agyapong said it is time for Ghanaians to try a business person as President because Ghanaians are tired of the lawyers and Economists who speak big English with Big Degrees.



“We have had enough of the big English and the Degrees that is not taking this country anywhere. I am telling you we can run Ghana with Assin Dompem’s home sense. We have tried the lawyers and the others, it is time to try a Businessman too” He said.



The MP gave a background to his businesses saying he employs over 7000 people. He said his steel plant alone employs 1000 people at a go.

The MP revealed how much he paid his staff.



“I employ 7,158 people. I employ people with degrees. I employ people without degrees. I can tell you that those without degrees, I pay them Ghs150 a day and they make more money than the Ken City employee with a degree. In a month the labourer makes over 4000 but the Ken City Media person takes home 2500 after taxes.”



The MP urged delegates to massively vote for him come November to represent their interest as NPP flagbearer. He promised to defeat Mahama because he is loved by even members of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).