We need heavy logistics to fight bush fires - GNFS

The Ghana National Fire Service is appealing for support to help fight fire outbreaks

Deputy Chief Fire Officer (DCFO) and Rural Fire Director for the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS), Mr. Owusu Adjei has appealed to corporate Ghana, the government and individuals to extend support to the service.

Appearing on Nyankonton Mu Nsem on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm he said his directorate needs several logistics to help them contain outbreaks in our bushes.



He said they need machines that can go into thick bushes to fight outbreaks.

"We need pumps, we need special hoses for bush fires, we need our items to help us contain fire outbreaks,” he added.



He also indicated that the GNFS needs support for their fire volunteers since their activities is helping them fight fire outbreaks.