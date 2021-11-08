We need help - Keta tidal waves victims

The incident occurred on Sunday, November 7, 2021

Residents who have been affected by the tidal waves that displaced several residents in the Keta Municipality of the Volta Region have called for assistance.

The incident occurred on Sunday, 7 November 2021.



Affected communities include Kedzikope, Keta Central, and Abutiakope.



The residents were forced out of their homes and rendered homeless while others salvaged some of their belongings onto portions of the main road waiting for the water to recede.

Some of them say they lost everything to the total waves and have nothing to depend on.



They have therefore appealed to the government to extend a helping hand to them.



The residents have also asked the government to immediately construct a sea defence wall to help address the annual challenge.