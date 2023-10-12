We need lifestyle audit for relatives of public office holders – Domelevo

Former Auditor General, Daniel Yao Domelevo

Former Auditor General, Daniel Domelevo, has called for the implementation of lifestyle audits for public officials and persons linked to them, such as family members and friends.

He highlighted the importance of this as a measure to scrutinise potential cases of proxy ownership, hidden interests, and illicit wealth accumulation of public office holders.



Domelevo, who expressed this view during a recent discussion on TV3, emphasised that the lifestyle audits should extend beyond public servants to include their close relations.



“Based upon what the Deputy General said about proxy ownership and beneficiary and interest, I also think that apart from holding people liable to public declaration, we must also add lifestyle audit, not only for public servants but also people who are linked to public servants being family or relatives,” he said



By scrutinising the lifestyles of individuals connected to public officials, authorities, the former A-G noted, will help in identifying any unusual or unexplained wealth or assets that might be linked to corrupt practices.



“So, we can ask that young boy who is 15 or 20 years old having a five-bedroom house, his or her source of income and interrogate it to know who is hiding the proceeds of corruption over there,” he added

Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



NW/DAG



Click here to start the nomination process for the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards



You can also watch the latest episode of Everyday People on GhanaWeb TV below:



