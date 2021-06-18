We need more body cameras for police officers, donate to that cause - Ambrose Dery

Interior Minister, Ambrose Dery

• Criminal cases in Ghana has been on the rise in recent times

• From attacking of bullion vans carting money to stealing of motorbikes



• This, the Interior Minister has called on Ghanaians to donate body cameras to police officers to equip them with their work



Interior Minister, Ambrose Dery has that his outfit is in talks with the Finance Ministry to procure more body cameras for police officers.



He continued that the ministry would be pleased if Ghanaians, especially philanthropists can patronise body cameras for the police service as a donation.



Ambrose Dery indicated that many police escorts are losing their lives because these bullion vans attacked are not of standard and bulletproof.



“We have actually got a few [body cameras] with the police, but we are now making a point with the Finance Ministry that we need more of them for the police service. We will be happy if we could get people like philanthropists and others donating to that cause, especially if you see what has been happening with the bullion vans. The vans are not proper bullion vans because they are not bullet-proof, and so we are losing too many police [officers].”

Speaking to Citi News on recent criminal activities in the country, including the attack on a bullion van at Jamestown in Accra on Monday, the Interior Minister said the government is trying every means to maintain peace and security in the country.



On June 14, 2021, there was a robbery attack at Jamestown which led to the death of an officer and a trader.



The driver is receiving medical attention at the Korle-Bu Teaching hospital after sustaining severe injuries.



The Inspector-General of Police, James Oppong-Boanuh after visiting both deceased relatives assured them of apprehending the perpetrators of the crime.



He asked banks to provide fortified armoured vehicles for carting money by end of June this year or risk losing police officers as escorts.