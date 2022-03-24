We need new managers of Ghana’s economy - Okudzeto Ablakwa

North Tongu MP, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa

North Tongu MP, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has indicated that the current Economic Management Team of Ghana must be changed.



According to the MP (Member of Parliament), this management team has led the country into trouble through their mismanagement of the country's resources.



In a JoyNews interview monitored by GhanaWeb, Ablakwa said that “they (Economic Management Team) have proven that they have no clue on how to rebound the economy.

“We need new managers with fresh ideas. You cannot be expecting a different outcome from the same people who have driven us into the ditch,” he said.



The MP advised President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to reshuffle his economic management team.



“… I expect the President to take clear actions on the economy. He should reshuffle his team, the Vice-President who has been a fantastic failure should be asked to step aside as Chairman of the Economic Management Team,” he added.



Currently, the debt to GDP ratio of Ghana is over 80 per cent.



Inflation is now over 15 percent with the price of diesel and petrol increasing for the fifth time in less than three months.

In January 2022, the price of fuel increased from GH¢6.90 to GH¢7.42. In February the prices increased from GH¢7.42 to GH¢7.99.



Early, in March the prices increased to GH¢8.29, then to GH¢8.49 and now to selling at GH¢9 upwards. The Ghana Cedi has also depreciated by over 14 percent.



