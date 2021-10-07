We need new transformers - Nsakina Sawmill residents cry

Managing Director of ECG, Kwame Agyemang-Budu

Residents of Nsakina Sawmill Substation JN01/31 have been experiencing massive power blackouts and interruptions for the past two years.

This power blackout is a result of an overload on the transformer and undersized conductors.



As the saying goes “ electricity is prodigiously significant for good living, growth, and development” but for us residents at Nsakina Sawmill, it is hell and tragedy.



We experience “dumsor” every day, constant low voltage and for that matter, we can not use refrigerators, irons, air conditioners, microwaves, and any other economical household electrical gadget.



The increased power outage at Nsakina Sawmill has increased crime and that has left residents living in fear and panic.



Rampant power outages at Nsakina Sawmill have also increased and worsened lives in the areas of the perishability of items, damage of electrical appliances and maintenance cost.

The Hollywood Sawmill stretch has been turned into an avalanche of robbery and murder in the night due to the power outages.



Residents have made series of complaints to the Management of ECG - Ablekuma District for a permanent solution by requesting new transformers but our requests fell on deaf ears



We wish to make a passionate appeal to the Managing Director of ECG - Ing. Kwame Agyemang-Budu to come to our aid to bring improvement on this menace of energy crisis and constant power outages at Nsakina Sawmill.



Once again, we are calling on Ing. Kwame Agyemang-Budu, the Managing Director of ECG to provide us with new transformers to augment the power supply at Nsakina Sawmill Substation to salvage the canker of chronic dumsor and unwarranted low voltage.