We need revenue to construct expansive roads, other projects - Afenyo-Markin

Deputy Majority Leader, Alexander Afenyo-Markin

E-levy to generate more revenue, Afenyo-Markin tells Ghanaians

Deputy Majority Leader in Parliament, Alexander Kwamina Afenyo-Markin, has said government needs money to construct expansive roads and strategic transport systems in the country to help boost the economy.



He continued that increased revenue is needed to build a reliable and sustainable health system in the country.

Speaking at a two-day workshop held for the Majority Caucus in Parliament at Kwahu Nkwatia in the Eastern Region, Afenyo-Markin said, “We need increased revenue to build a reliable and sustainable health system that delivers healthy and caring outcomes for all our citizens. We need the required revenue resources to build expansive road infrastructure and strategic transport systems that open all parts of the country for the economic boom that our people crave for,” he added.



The deputy majority leader opined that the introduction of e–levy is a way to rake in more revenue for the country.



It will also help solve government's financial problems, as well as, create jobs for the teeming unemployed youth.



