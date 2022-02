President Akufo-Addo (right) is current Chairman of ECOWAS, he was speaking at the AU-EU summit

Source: GNA

President Nana Akufo-Addo, says West African states had an opportunity to steal a march, with European allies, on the growing threat of Islamist militant activities.

President Akufo-Addo, who is the Chairman of ECOWAS, said this on Thursday, at the on-going EU/AU summit in Brussels, Belgium.

The summit seeks to discuss mutual cooperation between the two continents, towards their prosperity and growth.