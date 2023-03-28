We need to go back to our values – Sosu admonishes NDC

Member of Parliament(MP) for the Madina Constituency, Lawyer Francis Xavier Sosu

Member of Parliament(MP) for the Madina Constituency, Lawyer Francis Xavier Sosu has called on the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to go back to its values.

He says the people of Ghana are looking up to the largest opposition political party and they cannot fail the country.



Francis Xavier Sosu made this known in a tweet saying “We need to go back to our values. Ghana looks up to us. Arise and defend integrity In Leadership”.



The Minority in Parliament has come under immense pressure after they failed in their bid to reject new Ministerial nominees of the President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

To the people of Ghana, the Minority in Parliament does not have the country at heart after promising but failing to help cut the number of Ministers in the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo-led government.



Several members of the Minority in Parliament have expressed their disappointment with regard to the issue at hand and have apologised to the people of Ghana.



