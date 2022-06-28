We need to improve communication in the NPP – Chairman Aspirant

Kwabena Abankwa-Yeboah, National Chairman hopeful for the New Patriotic Party

National Chairman hopeful for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwabena Abankwa-Yeboah, has tasked yet-to-be-elected leaders of the party to ensure efficient communication flow when they assume office.

He believes there is a good connection between the party and government but argues a lot more can be done.



“The new leadership of the party will have to make sure that there is good information flow between the government and the party faithful. We need to communicate what the party needs to do and its achievement. We need to announce them for the party members to be informed and involved,” he stated.

According to him, the party can only achieve its break the 8 agenda by carrying expectations of the grassroots to the government and vice versa. “We will arrive at a consensus so it doesn’t affect the party in election 2024. We are going to win election 2024 because we are the party in power and we know the right direction.”



In an interview with Don Kwabena Prah on the ‘Epa Hoa Daben’ political talk show, he asserted that the yet-to-be-elected leaders “will make sure government sends information to the party and the party also conveys its messages to the government without a hitch. This is the only way we can communicate and market the party to ensure we achieve agenda 2024.”