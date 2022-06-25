We need to normalize women in leadership - Fatoumata Doro

Managing Director of GTP, Fatoumata Doro

Fatoumata Doro becomes first female MD of GTP



The Managing Director of GTP, Fatoumata Doro, as part of her mission to positively impact society has been speaking about leadership development amongst the youth.



She made her voice heard at The Aurora Women Conference, and “By the Fire Side” programmes organized by, Strands of Pearls International, and Emerging Public Leaders (EPL) respectively.



In the first engagement, Fatou joined a panel of accomplished female leaders to discuss the topic “Leading and Managing Change: What Does It Take?”.



Her submission touched on the need for continued support and positioning of female professionals as potential leaders. She called for actionable diversity policies that make room for female professionals to excel.

Ms. Doro highlighted the bias against women in leadership. Noting that women are often misjudged on their abilities to lead even before they are given the chance to start. She averred, “we need to normalize women in leadership.”



A Harvard Business Review analysis found that women in business scored higher than men on most key leadership qualities, including resilience and results-driven attitudes. Women also pull ahead in motivation, bold leadership, and teamwork. A woman’s career journey must also include leadership.



Fatoumata Doro is the first female MD to lead the first textiles manufacturer in Ghana since its establishment in 1966. She is a seasoned leader with over 10 years’ international experience in general management and strategy execution in Africa.



Having joined Tex Styles Ghana Limited, producers of GTP and Woodin and marketers of Vlisco in September 2021, Fatou has begun to transform the company digitally and financially towards a sustainable economic growth with her vision to bring premium African fashion to the world.



Speaking on the topic “My Story” in her second engagement with the Cohorts of Emerging Public Leaders, Ms. Doro underscored the importance of intentions in achieving results and excellence. She mentioned hard work, going the extra mile and embracing continuous learning as a way of setting standards and achieving corporate transformation, especially in a time of economic uncertainty.



Ms. Doro also commended EPL for investing in the leadership of public service through the youth. “The work of Emerging Public Leaders is rare and worthy of support. While, we work towards building a stronger economy, we need youth with vision and leadership skills in public service”

Ms Doro called for resilience, consistency and perseverance amongst future leaders who are desirous of reaching their goals. She revealed, “I had always chased my dreams, always seeking what is next and looking for opportunities to expand my scope. My father is my bedrock, someone who always brought me back on track. If you want something, go for it, keep seeking until you find it. Never quit.”



