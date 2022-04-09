1
Menu
News

We need to put personal interest aside - Ken Agyapong advises

Assin North Kennedy Agyapong Ken Kennedy Agyapong, MP for Assin Central

Sat, 9 Apr 2022 Source: etvghana.com

Member of Parliament (MP) for the Assin Central constituency and renowned business mogul, Kennedy Agyapong, has advocated for the ‘Ghanaian interest’.

In an exclusive interview with Don Kwabena Prah on Happy98.9 FM’s ‘Epa Hoa Daben’ socio-political talk show, the Assin Central MP expressed worry about the unemployment rate in the country, stating that politicians need to do better to resolve unemployment issues in the country.

“If I don’t grant job opportunities to the youth in our country and send all my business proceeds outside the country, then I have been a useless politician. I always feel guilty when I see a lot of our youth with good educational backgrounds unemployed. It hurts me when I’m not able to help such people in the country,” he said.

The renowned philanthropist further commended his business counterpart, Ibrahim Mahama, founder of several companies in Ghana including the Dzata Cement factory, for his contribution to the country’s revenue and employment.

Ken Agyapong emphasized the need to support indigenous businesses in the country despite its political affiliations as he believes that such businesses contribute to the country’s economic growth.

“This is why I would always appreciate Ibrahim Mahama. Even if he was found guilty of stealing money from the government, he has been able to make a very good account of that with the number of job opportunities he has created in the country. I always say Ghana first so I don’t practice discriminatory politics. Despite his political background we need to support his business because the people who will work for him would be Ghanaians and to a large extent, he would contribute immensely to the country’s revenue,” he added.

Source: etvghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
I won't stoop to your level and insult you – Former Tourism Minister hits back at Adom-Otchere
Adwoa Safo did not vote against Mike Oquaye in Speaker election – NPP MP
Passenger on British Airways flight gives frightening account of how aircraft circled for over one hour
I became my father's driver aftter failing A-level exam - Ken Ofori-Atta
'Stop fooling' – Adom-Otchere goes wild on NDC’s Zita Benson over dumsor at KIA claims
NDC's Baba Kamara appointed sole distributor of Dangote fertilizer across West Africa
Government bringing back tollbooths but will automate them – Ken Agyapong
Why I am donating GH¢10,000 each to all 275 constituencies – Ken Agyapong
Prof. Adei wrongly claims corruption 'was worse under Mahama' per CPI data
Buried human skull, cat head exhumed from church altar at Kasoa