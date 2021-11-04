We need your breasts alive, regularly do check ups to avoid cancer - Philanthropist to women

Women are advised to regularly check their breasts for early detection of breast cancer

Source: Nana Peprah, Contribution

Oheneba Kofi Adum Bawuah, chief patron of the Patriotic Ambassadors Movement (PAM) and a philanthropist has passionately implored women to regularly check on their breast cancer status at least every three-month interval to avoid any dangers from the disease.

According to him, early detection of breast cancer saves lives hence the need for women to embrace the exercise all year round.



Oheneba Kofi Adum gave this advice to a group of females when the Patriotic Ambassadors Movement (PAM), a wing of the New Patriotic Party in conjunction with Project Wheel of Hope Foundation, a local NGO provided free breast cancer screening for a large number of women in Kumasi.



The NPP Ashanti Regional chairman hopeful who supervised the exercise at the head of a team of volunteers said it formed part of activities marking the global breast cancer awareness creation.



The philanthropist who was much concerned about the health status of women's breasts urged both young and old females to prioritize the checkups since the everlasting existence of women's breasts is very vital to men. A situation he believes motivates men in their endeavors.

He also seized the opportunity to advise men to show care for women when it comes to breasts cancer awareness and checks.



The one-day exercise which took place at different areas was enjoyed by beneficiaries in five locations such Bantama, Ampaabame Clinic, Fankyenebra Hospital, Asafo Adjei Hospital and Wes End Clinic across Bantama and Nhyiaeso constituencies in Kumasi.



Oheneba Bawuah, who sponsored the screening, noted that periodic inspection of the breast would go a long way to enhance awareness and encourage other women to participate in the exercise to protect families as social units towards national development.



