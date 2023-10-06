We neglect the youth at our own peril – Ken Agyapong

Kennedy Agyapong, Assin Central MP

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer hopeful, Ken Agyapong has stated the progress of the nation depends on the youth.

According to him, he has been the voice of the Ghanaians youth in all his political life.



“For the past 23 years that I’ve been a politician in the country I always speak for the youth. I feel the youth are the future of this country. Therefore if we don’t focus on the youth the progress of this country will be nothing to write home about.



“So I think we have to make sure we create opportunities for the youth in this country and that is what I stand for,” he disclosed on Starr Chat on Thursday.



The Assin North Member of Parliament further stated that through his instrumentality polling station executives of the NPP are recognized.

“I am the one that has given polling station executives recognition that they vote and vote count. Mine is not fake because right from inception I’ve always been fighting for the delegates,” he added.



Mr. Agyapong further indicated that he will win the upcoming presidential primaries of the governing New Patriotic Party.



“The delegates will vote for me because I’m the only one in the history of this country, the only flagbearer that has gone down to the polling station executives to plead with them to vote for him,” he stated.