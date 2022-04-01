'We never going down' - Nubian Stunnaz open up on 'Grind harder'

Ghanaian music duo, Nubian Stunnaz, has released their latest tune set to cause a massive stir in the music space and in the hearts of all good music lovers.

Grind Harder by Nubian Stunnaz, is a hard Drill tune. The duo took turns to express their lyrical dexterity and ingenuity by advising the youth to go about their hustle and grind harder.



To sit idle is to be left behind; Nubian Stunnaz used this danceable song to connect with their fans and any young person who wakes up every morning and stays on their grind.



To encourage Ghanaians to stream the song, Nubian Stunnaz said, “As a young person, hard and smart work is what gets us successful. However, waking up every morning and getting on your grind can get a bit difficult sometimes, which is why Grind Harder should be on your playlist! Put it on rotation and get your daily boost as you hustle.”

Grind Harder is live on all streaming platforms.



