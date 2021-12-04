We no go sit make Majority cheat us with criminality & an imposter - NDC MP

Adwoa Safo

The Member of Parliament for Builsa South Dr. Clement Apaak has reiterated that the proceedings on November 30, 2021, which saw the decision to reject the budget reversed and the same approval was unlawful.

He says the First Deputy Speaker Joseph Osei Owusu erred in law in counting himself to make the number of MPs present 138.



He also maintained that there was an imposter who appeared on payment on that day and the Minority was closing in on exposing those who bought the imposter.



He said the Minority will not allow the Majority to cheat them and take them for granted.



He said all those who assisted the imposter to ain’t in for the Dome Kwabenya MP would soon be punished in accordance with the laws of Ghana.



Read his full statement below

Folks, our democracy is indeed at a crossroads, it’s endangered.



A Deputy Speaker cannot purport to overturn a lawful rejection of a hopeless and wicked budget by counting himself, deploying constitutional acrobatics, aided by the participation of an imposter.



The lawful rejection of the budget followed proper procedures and processes overseen by the substantive Speaker, without constitutional gymnastics and the participation of an imposter.



We are closing in on exposing the imposter/fraudster, and those who assisted such criminality.



We no go sit down make them cheat us every day!

In Solidarity!



Dr. Clement Apaak



M.P, Builsa South