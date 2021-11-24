We now have national presence, no need to rush for cards - NIA

Many have been rushing for their Ghana cards across the country

Ghana Card required to register SIM cards

Some persons sleep overnight at centers to get registered



NIA says 12 million Ghanaians have registered so far



Persons worried about getting their Ghana Cards have been urged to exercise patience since there are enough outlets in localities to ensure that they are all served.



This, according to the National Identification Authority, is because it has set up over 300 centers across the country, assuring citizens that there is no need to be in a hurry, reports citinewsroom.com.



Earlier, there had been reports that many of the NIA centers were seeing huge numbers of applicants, with many of them struggling to register for the cards.



Others have been reported to be spending the night at registration centers, all in a bid to get their cards but this is a situation the NIA says should not be so.