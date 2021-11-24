We now have national presence, no need to rush for cards - NIA

Ghana Card required to register SIM cards
Some persons sleep overnight at centers to get registered
NIA says 12 million Ghanaians have registered so far
Persons worried about getting their Ghana Cards have been urged to exercise patience since there are enough outlets in localities to ensure that they are all served.
This, according to the National Identification Authority, is because it has set up over 300 centers across the country, assuring citizens that there is no need to be in a hurry, reports citinewsroom.com.
Earlier, there had been reports that many of the NIA centers were seeing huge numbers of applicants, with many of them struggling to register for the cards.
Others have been reported to be spending the night at registration centers, all in a bid to get their cards but this is a situation the NIA says should not be so.
Abudu Abdul-Ganiyu, the Acting Head of Corporate Affairs of the NIA, explained that permanent regional and districts offices have been opened across the country to make up for these challenges.
“NIA now has a national presence. We are going to be in the districts and regionals forever and that is the reason why there should really not be panic or anxiety because any day you can wake up and go to the NIA office for any of these services to be offered you.
“The fact is that we have one and enrolment station in every district and, technically and operationally, they are able to enrol only about 15 people a day. I understand that the card is in demand for various services such as SIM card registration, but that is all the way to March next year and if we get to that point where we realize that we still have a significant portion of our population not registered, we are going to call for an extension,” he said.
With citizens required to register their SIM cards in the country by March 2022, and with the Ghana Card being the sole source of identification card required for the process, registrations centers across the country have seen many massing up to get counted.
This is beyond the fact that the NIA claims that about 12 million Ghanaians have so far been issued the cards across the country.