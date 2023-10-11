We pay GH¢150 million monthly for free healthcare to Ghanaians - NHIA Boss

CEO of National Health Insurance Authority, Dr Bernard Okoe-Boye

Chief Executive Officer of the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA), Dr. Bernard Okoe Boye, has averred that a whopping GH¢150 million is paid monthly as financial assistance to various health facilities in the country.

According to him, the National Health Insurance scheme aims at providing equitable access and financial coverage for basic healthcare services to Ghanaian citizens.



Speaking on Peace FM's Kokrokroo morning show, Dr Okoe-Boye said, "We pay an average of GHC150 million every 30 days."



According to him, the Health Finances Summit in Africa, "is the first time that over 60 countries in Africa are coming to Ghana to discuss ways to achieve universal health coverage which is one of the key pillars of the Sustainable Development Goals."



Meanwhile, there have been calls by some Ghanaians and experts for government to add the cost of dialysis in the National Health Insurance Scheme.



This comes after the management of the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital increased the cost of renal dialysis from GH¢380 to GH¢765.42.

Although the implementation of the new fee has been halted, concerns persist about its implications for patients.



SA/NOQ



