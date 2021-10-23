We pledge to support her outstanding qualities – Old Vandals USA congratulate Prof Nana Aba Amfo

Prof. Nana Aba Appiah Amfo is the first female Vice Chancellor of the UG

• Prof. Nana Aba Appiah Amfo is the first female Vice Chancellor of the University of Ghana

• She takes office fully on October 26



• OVA-NA have joined many to congratulate her



Following her confirmation as the Vice Chancellor of the premier university, the University of Ghana, many have been sending their congratulations to her, with the latest being the Old Vandals of North America.



In a statement made available to GhanaWeb, the OVA-NA President, Nii Adote Abrahams, said that they are convinced that Prof. Nana Aba Appiah Amfo’s outstanding qualities as a dynamic person will be brought to bear in her tenure.



“It is with great ovation, that we the gentlemen of The Commonwealth Hall better known as the VANDALS, domiciled in the North Americas, do remit this congratulatory message to Prof Nana Aba Amfo on your appointment as the substantive Vice-Chancellor of Ghana's Premier Higher Institute of Learning, the University of Ghana.



“We pledge our unflinching support to see you through your tenure. We know you will be Vivacious, Affable, Neighborly, Dynamic, Altruistic and Loving (VANDAL) in the accomplishment of your commission,” the statement said.

On Wednesday, October 20, 2021, it was reported that the Council of the University of Ghana had appointed Prof. Nana Aba Appiah Amfo as the substantive Vice-Chancellor of the University of Ghana, UG.



The appointment takes effect from October 26, 2021.



Prof. Ama Amfo, by this appointment, becomes the first woman to occupy the position of the University of Ghana.



The Governing Council of the University of Ghana on Monday, July 26, 2021, appointed a Professor of Linguistics, Prof. Nana Aba Appiah Amfo to act as Vice-Chancellor of the University.



Before her new appointment, Prof. Appiah Amfo was the Pro-Vice-Chancellor responsible for Students and Academic Affairs.



