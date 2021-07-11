We provide you with quality water – GWCL MD

Logo of the Ghana Water Company Limited

Source: GNA

The Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) has debunked complaints of serving poor quality water to customers, and given the assurance that it will continue to produce and distribute only the highest quality of water to clients.

Dr Clifford A. Braimah, GWCL Managing Director giving the assurance said “as at now we know we are producing to consumers according to international standards”.



Dr Braimah said there was a fake report on the quality of GWCL water; as a result, the company brought in a research team from USA to ascertain and verify the quality but at the end of the investigation it turned out to be a fake claim.



He said to give Ghanaians the trust in the system, GWCL was working on its ISO certification for its Water Quality Assurance Unit to confirm to the public that they were being served with water that met the international standards.



He urged the public to co-operate with state institutions and guard against using social media to run down such organizations.

He gave the assurance that the GWCL regularly tested the water that it produced stressing that, “we test the water regularly because we know that even the quality of raw water changes so we check often”.



In an open forum, representatives of the companies complained of over billing, calibration of meters, infrequent water supply, and poor quality of water supplied.



According to some of companies, they frequently received water with sand particles in them a situation that affected the quality of food product they exported thereby adding to their cost as they had to invest in water filters to ensure that they maintained their quality.