We’re 70% Christians yet corruption growing from bad to worse – Osafo Maafo

Yaw Osafo-Maafo, Senior Presidential Advisor

Senior Presidential Advisor Yaw Osafo Maafo has bemoaned that corruption is growing from bad to worse in the country which calls for retrospection by the church and government to find practical solutions to reduce the menace.

Yaw Osafo-Maafo questioned the quality of moral impact of the Church on 70% of Ghanaians who profess to be christians.



“If there is that much decay in our body politics ,the Christian community has a role to play. 70% of the population is Christianity so what kind of message do we continuously give to that population of the country, what kind of moral lesson are we able to put through this huge percentage.



"If we are not able to do anything to make certain changes then Christianity itself has a problem in terms of making our words work.”



Yaw Osafo-Maafo said the seriousness of the graft menace require stakeholders particularly the church and government to go back to the drawing board.



“I think we need to go back and visit the drawing board to see what we should do as a Christian group to influence the behavior of the system, is it that your preaching’s your moral lessons are now not effective?

"We should ask few questions, if indeed 70% of us are Christians and corruption begins to go from bad to worse what is really happening we need to do some retrospection and as a country together with the government take certain actions to redeem the nation from corruption.”



He said practical actions are required beyond the admonishing against corruption.



“We can’t allow to just talk about it and continue to talk about it and not do anything about it.”



He said this when addressing the 23rd General Meeting of Presbyterian church of Ghana at Kwahu Abetifi in Eastern Region on Saturday August 19, 2023.



Yaw Osafo -Maafo said, the fight against illegal mining menace which is another manifestation of corruption, has gone beyond deployment of army, rather requires moral resetting of the country.

“Look at what galamsey is doing to the land should we allow money a few people want to make to even destroy the places of water we need to drink. There are areas that we can’t even purify the water, and where you can, we are spending about three times what we used to spend to purify the water.



"How do we go that way and is this not happening in the direct eyes of our chiefs, don’t they give these lands for the galamsey, are they not connected, are we doing the galamsey outside or inside Ghana, if it is inside Ghana are people not seeing it going on “



“People see it, people condone because the beneficiaries are many and varied. The President who once said that he is putting his presidency on the line so what is happening.



"It is not something that you need the army to solve it is a moral problem and therefore Christianity comes in what morals are we teaching” Yaw Osafo Maafo said