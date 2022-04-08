We're ashamed as MPs - Afigya Kwabre North MP on recent happenings in Parliament

Parliament of Ghana

Afigya Kwabre North Member of Parliament (MP), Collins Adomako-Mensah has bemoaned the character of some of his colleague MPs of the 8th Parliament.

Speaking to Nana Yaw Kesseh on Peace FM's 'Kokrokoo' programme Thursday morning, Collins Adomako-Mensah was utterly ashamed of the recent happenings in Parliament.



"A lot of things have happened in Parliament that, we as Members of Parliament, we are ashamed of," he said.



He reminded his colleagues of their mandate as Parliamentarians, stressing, "this is the job we chose to do. So, if this is what we want to do, then let's go by the rules of the game".



Condemning the MPs' conduct, Hon. Adomako-Mensah picked on the Dome/Kwabenya MP, Sarah Adwoa Safo who has shirked her parliamentary duties for months now as she remains on extended leave while residing in the United States of America.

He blamed lawyer Adwoa Safo for the delay in implementing the Electronic Transaction Levy (E-Levy) saying ''as of now, the implementation hasn't commenced. So, your revenue projection of 7 billion, clearly you can't get it''.



"In three months, due to one person's decision, we've lost close to about a billion in terms of revenue," he added.



''You can't take a whole government for ransom'', he further expressed disappointment in Lawyer Adwoa Safo.