We’re committed to making corruption unattractive, costly – OSP

The Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) has reiterated its committment to the fight against corruption in the country.

In a statement to commemorate International Anti-Corruption Day, the OSP stated that it will cooperate with relevant bodies in the fight against corruption in Ghana.



“As we commemorate International Anti-Corruption Day and the anniversary of the United Nations Convention Against Corruption (UNCAC), the Office of the Special Prosecutor reaffirms its commitment to the fight against corruption in all its forms.



“Our vision is clear – to render corruption costly and unattractive, and we remain resolute in fulfilling this mandate. We will strengthen our collaboration with other law enforcement agencies and international partners to robustly build skill and expertise to suppress and repress corruption notwithstanding the formidable odds and barriers in this quest,” the OSP stated.

