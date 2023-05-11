We’re confident temporary challenge will be resolved for May 13 primary to hold - NDC

NDC General Secretary, Fifi Kwetey

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) says it is confident its May 13, 2023, presidential and parliamentary primaries will hold despite a court injunction filed by a flagbearer hopeful.

In a statement dated Wednesday, May 10, 2023, the General Secretary of the party, Fifi Fiavi Kwetey assured members of the NDC that the party is doing everything possible to deal with the situation to pave way for Saturday’s election.



“The National Democratic Congress (NDC), further to a court action on the part of one of the presidential aspirants, wishes to assure presidential, parliamentary aspirants as well as members, supporters, and sympathizers, that the party is taking all legitimate and legal steps to pave way for the presidential and parliamentary primaries on Saturday, May 13, 2023.



“We want to urge party members and the people of Ghana to remain calm as the Party, through its legal team, works to resolve the temporary challenge,” the statement said.



Dr Kwabena Duffuor, a flagbearer hopeful on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, filed for an interlocutory injunction to prevent the NDC from going ahead with the planned election over some concerns.



In his writ, the flagbearer hopeful alluded to challenges in accessing the delegates list meant to be used for the election and some discrepancies in the album.

But the statement signed by the party’s general secretary while assuring members to remain calm over the current situation emphasised that the leadership of the party has so far acted within the law.



“While urging calm among our rank and file, we wish to assure that the party as at April 20th, 2023 had made available the full Delegates List to all presidential candidates in line with our commitment stated in our guidelines that, this Primary Document, would be furnished to all presidential candidates.



“The party is therefore confident that, this temporary challenge will be quickly overcome to pave way for the holding of the primaries on schedule,” the statement added.



Meanwhile, the Electoral Commission has served the NDC notice that it will not be able to supervise the conduct of the election unless the legal matter is settled.



According to the Chairperson of the EC, Jean Mensa, the decision by the Commission to pull out of the election is to prevent the EC from being cited by a court for contempt.

