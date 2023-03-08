We’re crazy to be happy living in filth – CEO of Africa Schools Sanitation roars

Kwame Tutu, President of the Africa Schools Sanitation Foundation

Kwame Tutu, President of the Africa Schools Sanitation Foundation (ASSF), has expressed outrage at what he described as the filth that has engulfed the capital and other parts of the country.

He stated that we should be concerned about the filth in which we live.



He lamented the flooding in some parts of the capital following Tuesday’s heavy rain.



Some areas, he claimed, were engulfed in filth, which he blamed on the public.



He claims that some people dump their trash in gutters and drains in the hope that the heavy rains will wash it away.

He specifically mentioned Mallam, where he lamented that the gutters were clogged with trash. At the same time, shops, eateries, and other facilities continued to operate as if there was no urgency to clear them.



“What is wrong with this country’s people? Are we insane to be living in filth? The location is dreadful. The area was clogged not only with floodwaters but also with filth.”



“There is something about this country that surprises me. We are constantly pleading for hospital beds, but are we not reasoning as a people to address the issue of filth? Filth is killing us, but we’re not doing anything about it. According to a World Bank report from 2010, we spent $10 million on filth, but the situation is not improving. “What’s the matter with us?”



He made the remarks in an interview with Kwabena Agyapong on Frontline on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm.