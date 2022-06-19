We’re currently not recruiting – GNFS

The Ghana National Fire Service

The Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) has said it is currently not recruiting new applicants into the service.

This was disclosed in a statement issued by the GNFS on Friday, 17 June 2022.



It has therefore urged the general public to disregard “such rumours and publications circulating in the public domain,” regarding recruitment into the service.



The statement stressed that “anyone who pays any money to any group of persons or to any individual for the purpose of a recruitment opportunity into the service does so at his/her own risk.”

The GNFS also encouraged the public to follow it on “any of its official social media handles,” or call the “Public Relations Department” for information on recruitment into the service or any further enquiries.



