We’re distraught by the death of Speaker’s motorcade rider -Parliament

The advance team of the Speaker was involved in an accident this morning

The Public Affairs Directorate of Parliament has issued a statement confirming the accident involving the convoy of Speaker Alban Bagbin.

The statement disclosed that the advance team of the Speaker was those who were involved in the accident.



The rider of the motorcade died in the process.



The rider, identified as Chief Inspector Abednego Kaakyire died on the spot after his motorbike collided head-on with a Nissan Sentra vehicle.



Parliament through the statement said it was distraught by the death of the Police Officer and has extended its condolences to the bereaved family.

Eyewitnesses say, the driver of the Nissan Sentra with registration GT 2173-21, hit the rider during an attempt to overtake an articulated truck ahead of him on the Kumasi-Nkawkaw section of the Kumasi-Accra road.



