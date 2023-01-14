We’re going to investigate cause of stench around Adum – Metro environmental director

The Assembly embarked on a cleaning exercise to clean the human excreta discharged into the gutters

The Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) in the Ashanti Region, has begun investigating the source of the stench that has engulfed the Adum central business district.

This comes on the back of complaints by traders in the central district that human excreta from a septic tank belonging to the Kumasi Prison has been leaking into gutters in the Adum area and causing a stench.



Speaking to Class 91.3 FM’s Ashanti Regional Correspondent, Elisha Adarkwah, Friday, January 13, 2023, when the Assembly embarked on a cleaning exercise to clean the human excreta discharged into the gutters, the Metro Environmental Director Yaw Ofori said: “I’m going to investigate and then bring you the feedback.”



He cautioned persons who discharge excreta into the gutters against the practice.



“I’m warning them this is their last chance. We’re in Greater Kumasi, now we want to prevent the outbreak of certain diseases. Those who have formed the habit of discharging into the public gutter should stop,” he said.



He noted that such persons if caught will be prosecuted.

Parts of Adum is stinking of human excreta mixed with refuse.



According to traders at the central business district, the stench is as a result of human excreta leaking from the septic tank belonging to the Kumasi Central Prison which flows through the gutters and spreads onto the streets of the business centre.



Traders and passers-by were compelled to cover their noses to avoid breathing in or smelling the stench emanating from the area.



Some traders who spoke to Elisha Adarkwah while wearing nose masks bemoaned the health implications of the stench.



The traders also noted that all efforts to get the authorities to address the situation has not yielded any positive results.

“Even when you’re sitting in a vehicle that passes through this place, you have to cover your nose, you can’t open your mouth. There are lots of houseflies hovering around here, there’s human excreta all over, from the prisons.



“Lots of dignitaries use this road but no one is doing anything about the situation. The whole place stinks and you can’t complain. When you complain they have the guts to serve you a notice that you have been summoned because the entrance of your shop is untidy, we’re waiting for them to come again,” a male trader at the Central business district said.



Another male trader explained the effect of the stench on their businesses.



“The excreta is gushing out like a pipe. This whole place is choked. This started about 3 weeks ago. Lots have people have fallen into it, about 7 people fell in it yesterday, today 5 people have fallen inside, 1 even left her things there after falling inside.



“You can’t do anything here, you can’t eat, even the customers have refused to come. We can’t lock our shops too. Instead of the KMA doing something about it, all they do is to summon us to court,” he noted.