We're implementing Supreme Court ruling and not frustrating government business - Klutse Avedzi

Chairman of the Public Account Committee, James Klutse Avedzi

Avedzi says insisting on a quorum before decisions are made is not frustrating government

We are just implementing SC ruling with our stance on quorum – MP



Parliament has suspended its sitting 3 times after SC ruling



Deputy Minority Leader, James Klutse Avedzi, has denied claims that the minority caucus in parliament is frustrating government business by insisting that there has to be a quorum before decisions are made in the house.



According to Mr. Avedzi, the minority's insistence on the need for a quorum is to ensure that the ruling of the Supreme Court (SC) is implemented.



He explained that the minority were previously not insisting on the need for a quorum though it was against the Standing Orders of Parliament and the Constitution; however, because the Supreme Court ruled on it, they must now insist.



"First of all, we are not frustrating government. Secondly, parliament is a master of its own rules. Over the years, because we are masters of our own rules, we overrule certain things.

"... when it comes to the business of the house, a quorum is needed, but we overlook it because we want the government to have the opportunity to govern. When they bring loan facilities, sometimes you will see people on the floor, not more than 40, but we approve it because we are masters of our own rules," he said in a Citi TV interview monitored by GhanaWeb.



The Deputy Speaker, who is also the Member of Parliament for Ketu North, added that "but where the Supreme Court decides to delve into how parliament operates and has made a ruling, we want to go by that ruling. So, we are not frustrating (government business) ... the Supreme Court says that we need one-third (of the house) that is 93 to transact government business and then we will need 138 to make decisions."



Parliament on March 18, 2022, adjourned its sitting for the third time over a lack of quorum, citing the supreme court ruling that deputy speakers can vote and be counted as part of a quorum, contrary to the Standing Orders of Parliament.



