We’re in a big trouble, stop the corruption now – Nyaho Tamakloe to Akufo-Addo

NPP founding Member, Dr Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe

A founding member of the ruling New Patriotic Party NPP, Dr. Nyaho Nyaho Tamakloe has stated that Ghana will be in big trouble if the prevailing corruption does not stop.

Dr. Tamakloe who is member of the Ghana Today Coalition of Statesmen further called on the President Akufo-Addo and the government to take all necessary measures to end the corrupt practices that has become the order of the day.



According to him, the country will be plunged into serious trouble if the situation is left unattended.



Addressing the media in Accra, Dr. Nyaho-Tamakloe stated that as a founding Member of the NPP he is not happy with the turn of events with respect to corruption under the current administration.

“Look at how this country that we fought and toiled for to have this democracy restored is being destroyed through personal interest.



“If the corruption among the political class is not tackled, then we will be in trouble. As a founding member of the New Patriotic Party, I am worried about how leading figures in the ruling party’s presidential primaries are now publicly confessing these acts of corruption,” Dr. Tamakloe stated.



He continued: “With accusations of syphoning of public money and coffers to resettle their families abroad. Acquiring properties, while the people of Ghana largely suffer and are deprived of basic needs.”