4
Menu
News

We’re in crisis! There’s food shortage in Ghana – Ade Coker claims

Ade Coker 88 Ade Coker

Thu, 13 Oct 2022 Source: peacefmonline.com

The Greater Accra Regional Chairman of the largest opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr Joseph Kobina Ade Coker says there is an extreme scarcity of food across the country.

According to him, bad governance has resulted in famine throughout regions in the country.

Speaking on NEAT FM’s morning show, 'Ghana Montie', Mr Ade Coker maintained that the supposed government's promise of Planting for Food and Jobs programme has failed.

He said the programme was just a 'campaign slogan' and not feasible under the Nana Addo-led government.

“There is a food shortage but they won’t accept that. There is no bumper harvesting. We are in crisis,” he claimed.

Source: peacefmonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Sports Debate: Will the Messi-Ronaldo story end with FIFA World Cup trophy?
How the name ‘Ghana’ was got
Honyenuga summons medical director who gave excuse notice to Dr. Opuni
Anas 'fights' Charles Bissue in galamsey fraud
Aisha Huang has employed only NPP lawyers since 2017 - Ablakwa
Freddie Blay's son marries Betty Mould Iddrisu's niece
Western Regional Minister, others involved in galamsey - Chief alleges
Watch how 10 students share one fish during dining at St Paul SHS
Agradaa denied bail
Bissue, Wontumi, and other key institutions in SP's 'net' over 'galamsey'
Related Articles: