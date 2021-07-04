We’re marching to get Ghana fixed – NDC declares

March for Justice Demonstration will come off on Tuesday, July 6

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has given additional reasons to embark on the planned protest on Tuesday, July 6.

Under the auspices of the Youth Wing, the march was to demand for justice over the police-cum-military brutalities under the current government.



It was also to seek social justice for the unemployed youth in the country.



But on Saturday, July 3, the party added other reasons.



“We are marching to assert our right to freely express our opinions without getting attacked and killed,” the party tweeted.



“More importantly, we are marching to get Ghana fixed.”

The march is scheduled to begin at 6:00 am at Accra Mall and end at Parliament House with a pit stop at the Jubilee House to present a petition to the President.



