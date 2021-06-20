We’re no more part of Avatime Traditional Area - Amedzofe declares

Amedzofe leadership addressing the media

Source: Albert Gooddays, Contributor

Residents of Amedzofe within the Ho West District of the Volta region have declared a break away from Avatime Traditional Area, this they said is because Amedzofe is a sovereign community.

According to the residents calling themselves concerned citizens of Amedzofe, the Avatime Traditional Council has over the years oppressed the people of Amedzofe hence the decision to let out from the Avatime Traditional Area to be on their own as a paramountcy.



At a press conference held on Friday, 18 June 2021 to channel their grievances, the Assembly Man for Amedzofe Electoral Area, Robert Ameh, read a statement on behalf of the people and alleged that “ The loyalty of Amedzofe and its citizens have been taken for granted by the Avatime Traditional Council over the years. Our sovereignty has been trampled upon since the paramountcy was ceded to Vane”.



The residents led by the leadership of Amedzofe Development Association and some elders of the community who were present at the conference further alleged that the people of Amedzofe have been oppressed by the leader of Avatime Traditional Council, Osie Adza Tekpor VII in manners of “ceding the male and female paramount chief from Amedzofe to Vane under bizarre circumstances, freezing of our festivals, renaming of Avatime communities by prefixing the name of Avatime to the towns”



They further alleged that” ceding of our land at Akeme through arbitration by Osie Adza Tekpor VII and renaming of E.P College of Education, Amedzofe to Avatime E.P College of Education” are reasons why they want to vacate the Avatime Traditional Council.

The residents, both men and women wore red attires, performed rituals and traditional warriors songs to signify their liberation.



They, however, served a notice to the Avatime Traditional Council that, “We are reverting to serve our ancestral stool and heritage, they (Avatime) respect our history and heritage and stop corrupting it to their benefit”.



They further noted that “We are liberating our community from the dreaded decisions that affect us negatively” so therefore, the Avatime Traditional Council should “leave us alone”.



Vice-Chairman of the Amedzofe Development Association, Julius Pekyi emphasised that the development has nothing to do with the tourist sites in Amedzofe hence the doors of their tourist hubs are open to the general public to patronise without fears.