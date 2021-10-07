We’re no more striking – UTAG

The University Teachers Association of Ghana has called off its intended strike

UTAG President Prof. Solomon Nunoo said, “Some of our members are not too happy with our agreement reached with the government, which doesn’t satisfy all the things and aspirations we were hoping for, but all the same, we have reached something and for that matter, the intended strike will not come off.”



UTAG threatened a resumption of the strike to push for the restoration of the conditions of service agreed upon with the government in 2012 to peg the Basic plus Market Premium of a lecturer at $2,084.42.



The union argued that the new arrangement cut its members’ premiums to $997.84.

In an earlier statement announcing the resumption of the strike on Friday, 8 October 2021, if the negotiation stalemate persisted, UTAG complained: “Following the signing of the Memorandum of Agreement with the Employer to complete the negotiations on the Conditions of Service of University Teachers within one (1) month by resolving all outstanding issues, which formed the basis for suspending the strike, it is sad to report that the one-month moratorium has elapsed and the negotiation has almost reached a stalemate”.



The group noted, “Unfortunately, within the one-month moratorium, the Employer never shifted its position even though UTAG made a number of concessions.”



“For this reason, the National Executive Committee of UTAG at its meeting held on October 1, 2021, resolved that if the Employer’s position remains unchanged by Friday, 8th of October 2021, members should resume the suspension of teaching and related activities until further notice.”